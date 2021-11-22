Video: Isaiah Stewart repeatedly tries to fight LeBron James after getting cut open with brutal blow to face

The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons when things got crazy.

Just after a free throw, LeBron James threw an elbow at the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart looked to retaliate.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

James was assessed a flagrant-2 foul, and was therefore rejected as a result of the altercation.

The Lakers came into the contest with an 8-9 record, and they need some wins in the worst way.

They took an early six-point lead, but put forth a poor second quarter, giving up 42 points to Detroit and falling behind by double digits.

At 4-11, the Pistons have one of the league’s worst records, as well as one of the league’s worst rosters.

A loss today for the Lakers would increase their collective anxiety and bad feelings even more. They will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.