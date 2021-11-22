Lakers head coach points to interesting silver lining of LeBron being ejected in game vs. Pistons

When LeBron James was ejected on Sunday for elbowing the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, it looked like an unfortunate turn of events for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But they came back to win, and their head coach feels the ejection could turn their season around.

Frank Vogel on the Lakers coming back to win after the LeBron James ejection in Detroit: "To me, it's one of the things that can change the momentum of your season" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2021

When James was thrown out, the Lakers were down by a sizable margin to the Pistons, one of the worst teams in the NBA.

L.A. was still down big to start the fourth quarter, and it looked like the team was on its way to perhaps its most embarrassing loss of the young season.

But Russell Westbrook led a big comeback, and the Lakers ended on top 121-116.

Westbrook finished with an excellent game, posting 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis also had an outstanding outing with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six dimes, four steals and five blocked shots.

With a 9-9 record, no one in Southern California will be overly giddy about the Lakers, but the team can use Sunday’s game as a model of how to play moving forward.

L.A. will continue its road trip on Tuesday when it takes on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.