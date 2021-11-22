- Report: NBA announces punishments for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart for Sunday’s skirmish
Report: NBA announces punishments for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart for Sunday’s skirmish
- Updated: November 22, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will be suspended one game for his role in the incident between the Lakers and Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who was struck by James in the face leading to a skirmish, will be suspended two games for escalating the incident.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2021
Stewart repeatedly went after James in anger after taking a blow to the face. James reportedly tried to track down the youngster’s phone number to apologize for the incident.
James’ absence will be a major blow for the Lakers as they face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Los Angeles is just 9-9 on the season and will have to face a scrappy Knicks team that is coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
The Lakers and Knicks are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday.