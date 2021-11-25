Video: Angry LeBron James forces trash-talking Pacers fans to be escorted out during Lakers game

As has been the pattern this season, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by double digits on Wednesday to the Indiana Pacers.

But L.A. made a late run thanks to some late-game heroics by LeBron James, and in the process, he helped get a fan kicked out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

LeBron has a couple Pacers fans escorted out of the arena pic.twitter.com/yNTZCcbget — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 25, 2021

James lacked his usual explosion, but his production was what fans have grown accustomed to in his 19-year career: 39 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Off the bench, Malik Monk had 17 points and an unexpected eight rebounds, while Wayne Ellington, who had been in a slump, contributed 14 points.

The 3-point shot, which had been a bit inconsistent for the Lakers this season, was there on Wednesday, as they hit 40.5 percent of their attempts from downtown.

L.A. was without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

This was the last game of a five-game tilt for the Lakers. They will return home to face the Sacramento Kings the day after Thanksgiving.