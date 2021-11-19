Enes Kanter disrespectfully takes barrage of shots at LeBron James for relationship with China

It’s been no secret that Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter has been extremely critical of China of late.

On Thursday, Kanter ripped Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his powerful relationship with Nike, which has been criticized for profiting off sneakers that are apparently made by Chinese companies using slave labor.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Kanter, 29, recently revealed that two NBA officials begged him to remove shoes that read “Free Tibet” before a game.

The 6-foot-10 pro has been extremely outspoken about politics, human rights and other issues. In addition, he’s made a name for himself thrashing James in the spotlight.

As a matter of fact, Kanter recently destroyed James for his “ridiculous” take on the Covid-19 vaccine. The four-time champion shared that he did not want to be a public advocate for the vaccine.

While James has been candid about a bunch of other topics in conjunction with social justice and politics, he has been fairly quiet with topics around the delicate issue of China. The four-time MVP spoke out against then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for kickstarting drama with China a few years ago.

Of course, Kanter finds James hypocritical for being vocal about some humane issues but not others which he technically is making money on.

James, 36, was told by Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham to shut and dribble for sharing his opinions in the past. He certainly has received a plethora of diatribes from all corners of the world.

The Lakers superstar and Kanter got into it on the court in 2017, when James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kanter was on the New York Knicks.

The Lakers and Celtics play each other on Friday.