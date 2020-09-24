   Devastated LeBron James breaks his silence via social media regarding Breonna Taylor news - Lakers Daily
Many athletes from across the sports world are shocked that the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will not face any charges directly related to the murder.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made his feelings known loud and clear.

Ever since resuming the 2019-20 season, the NBA has been very active in the fight for social justice and racial equality.

After several Black individuals were shot by police officers in the last several months, players from across the league have called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

James has a sterling record of leading from the front when it comes to social justice.

In addition to calling for an improvement in race relations, his “More Than a Vote” initiative is aimed at combating voter suppression.

As a result, Dodger Stadium and Staples Center will both be used as polling places in the November presidential election.