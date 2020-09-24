Many athletes from across the sports world are shocked that the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will not face any charges directly related to the murder.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made his feelings known loud and clear.

I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Ever since resuming the 2019-20 season, the NBA has been very active in the fight for social justice and racial equality.

After several Black individuals were shot by police officers in the last several months, players from across the league have called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

James has a sterling record of leading from the front when it comes to social justice.

In addition to calling for an improvement in race relations, his “More Than a Vote” initiative is aimed at combating voter suppression.

As a result, Dodger Stadium and Staples Center will both be used as polling places in the November presidential election.