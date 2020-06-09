LeBron James Implies Voting System in America ‘Structurally Racist’ Amidst Primaries

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a strong message Tuesday regarding the “structurally racist” voting system across America.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

James, 35, is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to social justice issues.

Over the last few weeks, protests and riots have surfed across the country in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.

As a matter of fact, James was one of the first players to raise Floyd’s death to light on social media.

Since then, he has posted numerous social media posts on racism, police brutality, and now, the voting system.

Outside of making a difference on his online platforms, James is preparing for a championship run with the Lakers. The forward is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season.

The 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.