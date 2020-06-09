- LeBron James Implies Voting System in America ‘Structurally Racist’ Amidst Primaries
- Kyle Kuzma Says 1st Time He Was ‘Starstruck’ Was When He Played LeBron James His Rookie Year
- Report: Lakers Have Had Interest in Acquiring Bradley Beal
- Kyle Kuzma Invested in Weight Room, Has Kept His Fitness at ‘Peak’ During Quarantine
- Video: Bronny James Names His Top 5 Favorite NBA Players
- Video: LeBron James Interrupts NBA 2K20 Twitch Streamer, Who Unleashes Profanity-Laced Freak-Out
- Video: Doris Burke Reveals Touching Conversation With LeBron James About George Floyd’s Death
- Report: DeMarcus Cousins Could Rejoin Lakers to Resume 2019-20 NBA Season
- Kyle Kuzma Has Blunt 3-Word Statement With NBA Return on Horizon
- Report: Lakers to Make $12 Million From NBA for 8 Regular Season Games
LeBron James Implies Voting System in America ‘Structurally Racist’ Amidst Primaries
-
- Updated: June 9, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a strong message Tuesday regarding the “structurally racist” voting system across America.
Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020
James, 35, is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to social justice issues.
Over the last few weeks, protests and riots have surfed across the country in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.
As a matter of fact, James was one of the first players to raise Floyd’s death to light on social media.
Since then, he has posted numerous social media posts on racism, police brutality, and now, the voting system.
Outside of making a difference on his online platforms, James is preparing for a championship run with the Lakers. The forward is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season.
The 2019-20 campaign resumes on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.