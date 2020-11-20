- Danny Green breaks silence on Lakers trade, has message for only LeBron James
- Quinn Cook has very sad 2-word response to Lakers waiving him
- LeBron James bids touching farewell to former Lakers players Quinn Cook and Danny Green
- Report: Avery Bradley officially opts out of deal with Lakers
- Report: Malik Beasley wants to play ‘on a coast’ in New York or Los Angeles
- Rob Pelinka drops hint about Kyle Kuzma’s future with Lakers
- Report: Lakers center JaVale McGee to exercise player option for 2020-21 season
- Report: Lakers waive point guard Quinn Cook with one caveat
- Chris Paul congratulates Dennis Schroder after Lakers trade becomes official
- Here’s how the Lakers strongly influenced Pat Riley’s decision to draft Precious Achiuwa
Danny Green breaks silence on Lakers trade, has message for only LeBron James
-
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers recently dealt sharpshooter Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal for Dennis Schroder.
While Green had been quiet about the move, he finally broke the silence by personally thanking superstar LeBron James on Thursday.
Always Love Brodie ! #brother4Life🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/NcFgyQfyAG
— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) November 20, 2020
James, 35, showed public appreciation for Green and Quinn Cook Thursday.
Green’s trade had been made official earlier in the week, and Cook was waived on Thursday.
The Lakers won the 2020 championship by knocking off the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla. Green played a pivotal role in helping the Lakers secure the title.
The three-time champion started in 68 regular season games as well as all 21 of the Lakers’ playoff contests.
During the 2019-20 regular season, Green put up 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He battled through injury in the playoffs too.
The Thunder reportedly moved Green to the Philadelphia 76ers, where the guard will have a better of chance of competing for a title.
The 33-year-old Green has career averages of 8.9 points on 40.0 percent shooting from downtown.