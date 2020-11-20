The Los Angeles Lakers recently dealt sharpshooter Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal for Dennis Schroder.

While Green had been quiet about the move, he finally broke the silence by personally thanking superstar LeBron James on Thursday.

James, 35, showed public appreciation for Green and Quinn Cook Thursday.

Green’s trade had been made official earlier in the week, and Cook was waived on Thursday.

The Lakers won the 2020 championship by knocking off the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla. Green played a pivotal role in helping the Lakers secure the title.

The three-time champion started in 68 regular season games as well as all 21 of the Lakers’ playoff contests.

During the 2019-20 regular season, Green put up 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He battled through injury in the playoffs too.

The Thunder reportedly moved Green to the Philadelphia 76ers, where the guard will have a better of chance of competing for a title.

The 33-year-old Green has career averages of 8.9 points on 40.0 percent shooting from downtown.