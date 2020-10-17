Los Angeles Lakers veteran Danny Green did not play like himself for much of his team’s run to the 2020 NBA championship, and now it seems as though the three-time champ is offering a reason why.

While speaking on “Inside the Green Room,” Green mentioned that he had been dealing with pain in his Achilles tendon.

It was pretty clear Danny was hurt more than he was letting on. During this episode, he just mentioned pain in his Achilles (that was never on the injury report). — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 17, 2020

Green received major flack for his missed last-second 3-pointer in Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Miami Heat. He redeemed himself in the sixth and final game of the series, scoring 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Given the fact that he was dealing with a lower body injury, his ability to bounce back is even more impressive.

In his first season with the Lakers, Green averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Unless something unforeseen occurs, Green will remain on the Lakers through next season and fulfill the two-year deal he signed last summer.

Surely, Green will look to get healthy in the offseason and come back stronger for what is sure to be an exciting bid to defend his team’s title.