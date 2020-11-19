The Los Angeles Lakers have already made several offseason moves that will render a new roster for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Danny Green was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Dennis Schroder deal, and the Lakers waived Quinn Cook on Thursday.

Shortly after the Cook news broke, Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to offer a heartfelt message of gratitude to his former teammates.

Would NOT have won that 🏆 without them both! Thank you and love! By the way I’ll see y’all in person soon anyways. Lol. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/MuBspVgHns — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 19, 2020

It’s never easy to bid farewell to players who have won a title, and that fact remains true in these instances.

Both Green and Cook joined the Lakers last offseason, and both were part of a roster that seemed to really bond together, especially in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Though it is sad to see them go, their departures mark a clear signal that the Lakers’ front office is determined to improve the roster.

Trading Green away as part of the deal for Schroder has undoubtedly improved the team.

As for Cook’s departure, it could be a sign that more moves are in the works for the Purple and Gold.