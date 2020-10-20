Mixed martial arts fighter Colby Covington has gone after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James once again.

The UFC star threw shade at the four-time champ on a video he posted to Instagram, which showed him wearing a tank top with an offensive message directed at James.

“Congrats LeBron,” said Covington. “Congrats on setting the record for the least-watched NBA Finals in history. You wish you could blame it on the pandemic, but everybody’s just sick of your woke bulls—.”

Covington is well-known as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, which may be why he doesn’t appreciate James’ progressive activism.

Just last month, the fighter took a huge shot at James, calling him and other athletes who engage in such activism “spineless cowards.”

Afterward, several people, including Kevin Durant and Austin Rivers, came to James’ defense by calling out Covington for his comment.

Meanwhile, the four-time MVP is already hard at work getting ready for next season and a shot at his fifth NBA championship ring.