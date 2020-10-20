- Colby Covington destroys LeBron James yet again, while also taking shot at NBA
- Report: Lakers attempting to remove Luol Deng’s contract from books, free up $5 million in cap space
- NBA insider pegs multitude of veteran free agents who would be ‘perfect’ fits on Lakers
- Lakers News: JaVale McGee sells $2.49 million Los Angeles mansion
- The Ring-Giver: LeBron James Earns New Nickname Following 4th NBA Title
- Michael Jordan’s savage message for Kobe Bryant during 2003 Lakers-Wizards matchup, revealed
- Damian Lillard shares which attribute he would want from LeBron James
- LeBron James has huge reaction as Dodgers advance to World Series
- Epic videos leak from Lakers’ 2020 championship party in Las Vegas
- Report: Derrick Rose ‘more likely’ to make deal with Lakers than ever before
Colby Covington destroys LeBron James yet again, while also taking shot at NBA
-
- Updated: October 20, 2020
Mixed martial arts fighter Colby Covington has gone after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James once again.
The UFC star threw shade at the four-time champ on a video he posted to Instagram, which showed him wearing a tank top with an offensive message directed at James.
View this post on Instagram
America’s champ is back with the winner of @koreanzombiemma vs @briantcity on #fightisland courtesy of the undisputed king of sportsbooks @realmybookie! Plus a special shout out to @kingjames!!! Hit the link in my bio and use code COLBY to get a 100% deposit bonus 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸#ufcfightisland6 #gambling #sportsgambling #nba #ufc #lebronjames @mybookie_mma 👕- @politically_incorrect_merch
“Congrats LeBron,” said Covington. “Congrats on setting the record for the least-watched NBA Finals in history. You wish you could blame it on the pandemic, but everybody’s just sick of your woke bulls—.”
Covington is well-known as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, which may be why he doesn’t appreciate James’ progressive activism.
Just last month, the fighter took a huge shot at James, calling him and other athletes who engage in such activism “spineless cowards.”
Afterward, several people, including Kevin Durant and Austin Rivers, came to James’ defense by calling out Covington for his comment.
Meanwhile, the four-time MVP is already hard at work getting ready for next season and a shot at his fifth NBA championship ring.