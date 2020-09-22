UFC fighter Colby Covington made headlines over the weekend when he called out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for being one of the “woke athletes” and “spineless cowards” that is speaking out against police brutality in America.

Rambling, ridiculous, rudimentary but the worst part… got me feeling like this will push the Lakers harder to the championship. Damn you "Cowboy" MAGA Milking it for the Grampic.twitter.com/dDhP1LyhQw — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 20, 2020

Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. quickly came to James’ defense, and now a number of James’ NBA colleagues have as well.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets veteran Austin Rivers and Orlando Magic vet Michael Carter-Williams all took to social media to voice their support for the four-time MVP.

The video of Covington calling out James is disturbing for sure. After all, James has been a voice of power and reason throughout the recent months of political strife due to police brutality and racial inequality.

With that in mind, the fact that there are athletes on both sides of the political spectrum is not surprising. Perhaps it is also not surprising that Covington would refer to James as a coward given his apparent political beliefs.

Luckily, James is most likely completely unfazed by all of this. After all, he’s been dealing with haters since his late teens.

Beyond that, he’s fully focused on bringing the Lakers an NBA championship this season.