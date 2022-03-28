One odd and primarily one-way rivalry that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had to deal with in recent years is with UFC fighter Colby Covington.

Covington, who has spoken out about James on many different occasions, did more of the same during a recent podcast appearance.

“That’s why I laugh at LeBron James,” Covington said. “Dude — you’re talking s—. You’re putting targets on police officers’ backs, but then you’re using police security for your family.”

Covington has been somewhat obsessed with calling out James in recent years. In September of 2020, Covington called James a “spineless coward” and called out other “woke athletes” for their political involvement.

He then took a shot at James for “setting the record for the least-watched NBA Finals in history” after the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in six games.

He even seemingly challenged James to a fight, claiming he’d make the four-time MVP “eat the canvas” if they ever fought each other.

Before this most recent attack, Covington claimed that James was using his I Promise School as a tax write-off.

Obviously, Covington is trying to bait some kind of response out of the four-time champion. After all, having beef with one of the most famous athletes in the world is likely helping Covington gain more exposure.

Unfortunately for Covington, James seems very unbothered by all the slander. James is likely more focused on trying to help the Lakers make it to the playoffs this season. The team currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record.

James’ name will surely be in Covington’s mouth sometime in the near future.