Video: Russell Westbrook gets into it with fan sitting courtside, tells him to ‘shut the f–k up’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook engaged in some back-and-forth conversation with a fan during the Lakers’ preseason game on Thursday night.

The fan’s dubious suggestion that Westbrook would play better by dyeing his hair was met by profanity from Westbrook, who was trying to focus on the game.

Westbrook has never been afraid to challenge conventional thinking, with his recent wardrobe choices getting severely criticized by rappers and former players. Yet, it’s clear that Westbrook’s priorities on the court focus exclusively on basketball.

The game in question was won by the Sacramento Kings, 116-112, and resulted in the Lakers finishing their preseason with an 0-6 record.

Of course, those games don’t count in the standings, with Westbrook and his teammates now focusing on Tuesday night’s regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The blockbuster deal that brought Westbrook to the Lakers was seen by many as a key move to help the Lakers in their pursuit of another NBA title. If that happens, Lakers fans won’t care whether the superstar colors his hair or not.