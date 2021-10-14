Russell Westbrook’s controversial wardrobe choice during last month’s Fashion Week in New York continues to draw criticism, with rapper Boosie Badazz somehow deeming it as a danger to boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“As dads bro, we got to protect our kids, bro,” said the rapper. “It’s getting most serious, sincere. As dads we got to say, ‘Son, that s— ain’t cool, son. You might like his game, but this s— is not cool, son. Nothing about this is cool, son.'”

Westbrook has always been very interested in fashion, though this particular choice garnered criticism from former players like Kwame Brown.

Badazz’s comments are likely to be attacked by those who know the rapper’s recent history.

That history includes ugly remarks from the rapper that were directed at the daughter of retired Miami Heat star, Dwyane Wade. In that case, the younger Wade had come out as transgender.

Westbrook has effectively ignored the criticisms about his fashion sense and it seems likely that he’ll again take that route when it comes to these comments. Westbrook’s main focus now is simply getting set to start his first regular season with the Lakers.