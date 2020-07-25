Video: Dwight Howard Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop Off of Gorgeous Pass From J.R. Smith

Although he’s only been on the team for a short time, Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith already seems to be working well with his teammates.

In the first quarter of the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Dwight Howard threw down a vicious dunk after he and Smith connected on an alley-oop.

The two could be seen getting hyped up about the play while running back down the court.

Smith is one of the newest members of the Lakers’ roster, having joined the team late last month. With both Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo out, Smith could see a decent amount of minutes when the NBA’s season officially starts up again.

After the scrimmage against the Magic, the Lakers will play one more scrimmage on July 27 against the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers’ first official game back during the restart will be on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.