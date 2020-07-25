- Video: Dwight Howard Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop Off of Gorgeous Pass From J.R. Smith
- Report: Lakers Update Status of Anthony Davis After He Goes Down With Injury in Scrimmage vs. Magic
- Report: LeBron James Seen Cussing Himself Out Early in Lakers Game vs. Magic
- Video: Fashion Model Winnie Harlow Sends Kyle Kuzma Epic Birthday Gift Using Airplane
- ESPN’s Zach Lowe Unveils His Official Ballot for This Season’s MVP Award
- Report: LeBron James Makes Massive Donation to Pay Outstanding Debts of Ex-Felons So They Can Vote
- Hilarious Trash Talk Between LeBron James and Boban Marjanovic in Lakers vs. Mavs Game Revealed
- LeBron James Sends Impassioned Message to ‘Beautiful Game’ of Basketball After 1st Scrimmage in NBA Bubble
- LeBron James Shows Outpouring of Love for Kyle Kuzma to Celebrate His Birthday
- Report: Jason Kidd Emerges as Frontrunner for Knicks Head Coaching Job in ‘Messy’ Situation
Video: Dwight Howard Throws Down Monster Alley-Oop Off of Gorgeous Pass From J.R. Smith
-
- Updated: July 25, 2020
Although he’s only been on the team for a short time, Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith already seems to be working well with his teammates.
In the first quarter of the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Dwight Howard threw down a vicious dunk after he and Smith connected on an alley-oop.
The two could be seen getting hyped up about the play while running back down the court.
Smith is one of the newest members of the Lakers’ roster, having joined the team late last month. With both Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo out, Smith could see a decent amount of minutes when the NBA’s season officially starts up again.
After the scrimmage against the Magic, the Lakers will play one more scrimmage on July 27 against the Washington Wizards.
The Lakers’ first official game back during the restart will be on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.