Lakers News: Avery Bradley to Sit Out 2019-20 NBA Restart in Orlando

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without veteran guard Avery Bradley when the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando, Fla. late July.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted-out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

The news come as an extreme shock as there was growing optimism that both Bradley and Lakers center Dwight Howard were set to join the team in the resumption of the season.

Bradley had been at the forefront of a coalition of players who were seeking to find answers on whether or not to resume the 2019-20 NBA season. The coalition was formed in the wake of the murder of an African-American named George Floyd.

Bradley is the team’s best perimeter defender, and his presence will be sorely missed when the season resumes. On the season, Bradley was averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.