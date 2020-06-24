Danny Green Reveals Whether Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley Will Return to Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green believes Dwight Howard will play this season.

However, he isn’t so sure defensive pro Avery Bradley will be in attendance.

In this Danny Green says he talked to Dwight Howard recently, but has not been able to get in touch with Avery Bradley lately. He says he thinks Howard will join them in the bubble, but Howard has been dealing with a lot of difficult things that people don't know about. https://t.co/zRxwU4JK83 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 23, 2020

Howard and Bradley have been on the fence in regards to returning for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Both players have cited social justice issues as a part of their hesitation. However, worries over the health risks of the coronavirus remain intact.

After all, the whole reason the league suspended the season in the first place is because of the deadly coronavirus. Several players, including Rudy Gobert, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus.

Howard, 34, is also dealing with plenty of other issues, as Green mentioned. The center admitted that the mother of his six-year-old son died from an epileptic seizure a couple months ago.

The big man has had a resurgent campaign with the Lakers so far this year. The veteran is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

Recently, Green shared the importance of needing Howard and Bradley back on the court to win. The Lakers are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year.