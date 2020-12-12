Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso reportedly is dealing with a new injury.

The 26-year-old will not play in Sunday’s preseason game with a strained hip flexor.

However, the Lakers reportedly do not view it as a serious injury.

Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso will not play tomorrow night with strained hip flexor but they don't see it as anything serious. Lakers anticipate he'll be back for Phx preseason games next week. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 12, 2020

Caruso appeared in 64 games for the Lakers last season and started two.

He finished the year averaging 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

His role did increase in the postseason due to Avery Bradley sitting out, but he may not get a chance in such a role this season.

The Lakers added guards Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews and brought back Markieff Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason.

The Lakers will need Caruso to get healthy so they can figure out where he fits in their rotation.