Report: Lakers Finalizing Deal to Sign J.R. Smith for Rest of 2019-20 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their replacement for guard Avery Bradley.

The Lakers reportedly are planning to sign guard J.R. Smith to a contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Free agent guard J.R. Smith and the Lakers are working through final steps of a deal today and he will be added to roster for the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

Smith had been rumored to be a possible addition to the Lakers.

The 34-year-old last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season. He was teammates with Lakers forward LeBron James in Cleveland when the Cavs won the 2016 NBA title.

Smith should provide solid shooting and perimeter defense, something the Lakers need after Bradley opted out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.