LeBron James’ Latest Social Media Activity Shows That J.R. Smith Could Be Coming to Lakers

Free agent guard J.R. Smith is reportedly a primary candidate to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in the wake of Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Smith got huge public affirmation from four-time MVP LeBron James after a workout video of his went viral this week.

Smith, 34, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018.

The sharpshooter last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season. However, he only played in 11 games that season before going through an ugly breakup with the franchise.

While Smith hasn’t played on any teams since the split, he has received interest from some squads. As a matter of fact, he worked out for the Lakers earlier this season.

Of course, one of the strong links for Smith is his connection and chemistry with James.

The pair played together during multiple deep playoff runs. Their finest accomplishment together came during the 2016 NBA Finals.

The guard played a critical role in helping James lead the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to capture the 2016 championship.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.