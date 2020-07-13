Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘Significant’ Hand Injury, Could Be Out for Rest of Season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo reportedly suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a "significant" hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 13, 2020

The 34-year-old has been a solid role player for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game.

This injury would be a damaging one as the Lakers are already going to be without Avery Bradley during the NBA restart in Orlando, Fla.

Rondo’s absence would potentially make way for minutes to be given to new signee J.R. Smith, who was signed to the roster to replace Bradley. Alex Caruso could also see an increase in playing time with Rondo’s absence.

The Lakers’ first official game back will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.