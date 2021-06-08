LeBron James and Nike unveil new signature sneaker to celebrate upcoming release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to be released in July, and as a way of celebrating the upcoming release of the movie, Nike and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have revealed a first look at the LeBron 19, James’ next signature shoe.

Nike offered an explanation into the design of the new shoes.

“Previewed in the film is the new LeBron 19,” Nike announced in a statement. “It boasts a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit for a reliable underfoot ride for James. According to Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie, the new platform was inspired by the futuristic magic behind the movie.”

Petrie explained how the film inspired the shoe’s exciting look.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” said Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

Nike, in collaboration with Converse, also gave first looks into gear and merchandise that will be shown off in the movie and also released in July.

“On the apparel, Nike and LeBron-branded Dri-FIT uniforms are made from smooth, shiny Durasheen fabric with an engineered print and stitched-down twill logos featuring the two all-star teams: the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad,” read the release from Nike. “The Tune Squad varsity jacket incorporates the same premium letter stitching across the chest, while a vibrant, all-over orange print lines the inside. Rounding out the Converse apparel is a roster of Looney Tunes characters assembled on a collection of graphic T-shirts, shorts and hoodies.”

The anticipation for the movie was already high enough, and with this announcement showing off what’s to come, many will have their excitement levels raised.

The release date for the movie is July 16.