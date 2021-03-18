Recently, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for taking unauthorized photos of the tragic helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe.

Now, after winning a decision in her favor, the widow of the Los Angeles Lakers great has shared the names of the officers who took the photos in question.

Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in the crash in January 2020 while heading to a basketball game minutes north of Los Angeles.

The team, area and whole world have been mourning his death ever since, and the NBA has spared no effort in paying tribute to his memory and illustrious career.

This isn’t the only battle Vanessa Bryant has had to fight regarding the death of her husband.

She criticized rapper Meek Mill for including some lyrics that were disrespectful of Kobe Bryant in a recent track. In addition, she attacked actress Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe Bryant a “rapist” in a tweet she posted on the day of his death.