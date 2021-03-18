- Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly took Kobe’s helicopter crash photos
- Report: Lakers and Bucks ‘are among the teams to watch’ for Isaiah Thomas
- LeBron James wants to own an NBA team: ‘I’ve got so much to give to the game’
- Mike Krzyzewski says Kobe Bryant is the best high school basketball player he’s ever seen
- Candace Parker’s disgusted reaction after Shaquille O’Neal suggests that WNBA lower its rims
- Kyle Kuzma indicates Talen Horton-Tucker would be rising star ‘like Anthony Edwards’ if he was on worse team
- LeBron James issues bitter attack on ‘coward’ who killed members of Asian community in Atlanta shootings
- LaMelo Ball ‘not really’ excited about facing LeBron James for first time in career
- Los Angeles mayor says fans returning to Staples Center by playoffs is ‘absolutely a realistic timeline’
- Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious reaction to clamping up Stephen Curry during Lakers-Warriors game
Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly took Kobe’s helicopter crash photos
-
- Updated: March 18, 2021
Recently, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for taking unauthorized photos of the tragic helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe.
Now, after winning a decision in her favor, the widow of the Los Angeles Lakers great has shared the names of the officers who took the photos in question.
Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in the crash in January 2020 while heading to a basketball game minutes north of Los Angeles.
The team, area and whole world have been mourning his death ever since, and the NBA has spared no effort in paying tribute to his memory and illustrious career.
This isn’t the only battle Vanessa Bryant has had to fight regarding the death of her husband.
She criticized rapper Meek Mill for including some lyrics that were disrespectful of Kobe Bryant in a recent track. In addition, she attacked actress Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe Bryant a “rapist” in a tweet she posted on the day of his death.