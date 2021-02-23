Recently, rapper Meek Mill dropped a new song in which he referenced last year’s tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a seemingly disrespectful way.

Mill faced some criticism as a result, and now, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has responded.

Kobe Bryant’s death was a flashpoint moment not only for basketball fans but seemingly for the world at large. It resulted in an outpouring of love throughout the nation and the globe.

Kobe Bryant may have been very polarizing more much of his career, but towards the end of his playing days, he became more universally loved and respected.

After his retirement in 2016, he became an advocate of sorts, especially for youth sports and women’s sports. He also became a mentor for NBA players such as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and the Lakers’ own Kyle Kuzma.