Meek Mill responds to criticism after disrespectful Kobe Bryant reference in new song
- Updated: February 18, 2021
Rapper Meek Mill appeared to disrespect the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a new song.
The song, “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe),” was recently previewed and appears to have a lyric that made light of Bryant’s death.
“If I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa, it be another Kobe,” the rapper reportedly says in the song.
Shortly after the lyrics were released, fans took to social media to criticize the rapper.
While Meek Mill has not directly addressed the lyrics in the song, he did take to Twitter to defend himself.
somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.
By the title of the song, it seems that Meek Mill wanted to honor the elder Bryant, but the leaked lyrics are troubling.
The rapper’s song has not been has not officially released, so it is possible that the lyrics will be changed. The song is also supposed to feature rapper Lil Baby in it as well.
The elder Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in his career and one of the greatest players to ever wear a Lakers uniform.