Vanessa Bryant is still dealing with the tragic and shocking loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

Part of that process sadly includes Vanessa Bryant having to defend the honor of her late husband.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to unload on actress Evan Rachel Wood, who caused controversy last year when she tweeted about the rape allegations against Kobe Bryant on the day of his death.

It’s heartbreaking that Vanessa Bryant has to take to social media to defend her late husband in this way. However, it does show her endless devotion to Kobe Bryant and their family.

In the first year since Kobe Bryant’s passing, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters have shown incredible strength.

As for Rachel Wood, she deleted the original tweet shortly after she first published it. At the time, she claimed that she had been facing threats and harassment as a result.

“To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story – which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me,” Rachel Wood said, according to FoxSports.com. “Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling. “That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.”

It’s unfortunate situation all around. Hopefully everyone involved can move on from the tweets as soon as possible.