Jared Dudley’s hilarious reaction after re-signing with Lakers
- Updated: December 1, 2020
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers helped round out their final roster for the 2020-21 season by re-signing veteran forward Jared Dudley.
He had an interesting reaction on social media once the news became official.
“ I’m back.” ( Jordan voice) 😂😂
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) November 30, 2020
Dudley barely played this past season for the NBA champion Lakers, but he was a valuable presence for the team. His role was that of an elder statesman, and he was indeed a positive influence on the court, in the locker room and during practice.
When he did play, Dudley was one of the best 3-point shooters on the team, hitting 42.9 percent of his attempts from downtown during the regular season.
At 6-foot-7 and 238 pounds, he can even provide a little bit of defense against some of the league’s stronger wing players.
Training camp for NBA teams is scheduled to start on Tuesday.