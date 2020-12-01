On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers helped round out their final roster for the 2020-21 season by re-signing veteran forward Jared Dudley.

He had an interesting reaction on social media once the news became official.

Dudley barely played this past season for the NBA champion Lakers, but he was a valuable presence for the team. His role was that of an elder statesman, and he was indeed a positive influence on the court, in the locker room and during practice.

When he did play, Dudley was one of the best 3-point shooters on the team, hitting 42.9 percent of his attempts from downtown during the regular season.

At 6-foot-7 and 238 pounds, he can even provide a little bit of defense against some of the league’s stronger wing players.

Training camp for NBA teams is scheduled to start on Tuesday.