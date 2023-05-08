LeBron James echoes Anthony Davis in regards to tuning out haters on social media

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James echoed his teammate Anthony Davis’ comments about not paying attention to criticism on social media.

“Hell nah, I’m not on social media, and it’s been that way for about four months,” Davis told Bleacher Report. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s— any attention.”

“Sometimes you just have to cut that s— out,” James said. “Who do we need to listen to? Who? Exactly. Nobody.”

James and Davis receive plenty of criticism when the Lakers play poorly, but the team has completely flipped things this season by advancing to the second round of the playoffs and taking a 2-1 series lead on the Golden State Warriors.

Davis has received a lot of criticism for his inconsistency, something that has been shown in this series.

The star big man scored 30 points in Game 1 and grabbed 23 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a huge road win.

However, he struggled in Game 2, which ended up being a blowout win for the Warriors. Davis scored just 11 points in that game. He turned things around in Game 3, posting 25 points and 13 rebounds in a huge Lakers victory.

It’s understandable that fans want to see their star players perform at their peak level at all times, but James and Davis are way too talented to be worried about the noise on social media.

James is a four-time NBA champion, and he’s led three different franchises – the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers – to NBA titles.

With Davis, James was able to capture the NBA title in the 2019-20 season while playing in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. The Lakers stars are hoping to replicate that playoff run this season, even though they are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the defending champion Warriors on Monday night in Game 4. The Lakers have gone 4-0 at home in the playoffs this season, winning Games 3, 4 and 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and Game 3 against Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals.

James and Davis should continue to block out the noise, especially since they have played well enough this postseason to put the team in a great position to make the Western Conference Finals.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Warriors is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST on Monday night.