- Updated: November 30, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of new faces on their roster heading into the 2020-21 season, but one veteran is coming back for an encore.
On Monday, it was reported that Jared Dudley had agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers.
Free agent G Jared Dudley has agreed to a 1-year, $2.6M deal to return to the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells me and @ZachLowe_NBA.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2020
Dudley doesn’t have much of an on-court influence at this point in his career, but he’s a major force within the team’s locker room.
Last season, he averaged just 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
So far this offseason, the Lakers have made a number of big acquisitions. Beyond that, they have also had to say goodbye to several impactful members of the 2020 championship roster.
Keeping Dudley around for another season will likely help ease the transition from last season’s roster to this season’s squad as the Lakers look to earn back-to-back NBA titles.