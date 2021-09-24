Report: Former Lakers guard agrees to deal with Warriors

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Bradley, 30, was an integral part of the Lakers’ championship team in the 2019-20 season even though he did not participate in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Last season, Bradley spent time with the Miami Heat before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 27 games in the 2020-21 season.

The Warriors certainly could use Bradley’s defense and 3-point shooting for depth behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Thompson, who has missed the past two seasons with injuries, it is expected back at some point in the 2021-22 season, but Bradley could help fill the gap for the Warriors prior to Thompson’s return.