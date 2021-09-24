- Report: Former Lakers guard agrees to deal with Warriors
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Report: Lakers work out free-agent wing with goal of filling 14th roster spot by next week
- Markieff Morris issues strong statement in response to claim that he threw shade at Lakers
- Rob Pelinka unveils 3 key priorities he and Lakers had this offseason
- Actress Cassandra Peterson claims she was sexually assaulted by Wilt Chamberlain
- Sabrina Ionescu honors Gianna and Kobe Bryant with awesome split jersey tribute
- Rob Pelinka talks about Carmelo Anthony’s ‘major skill’ that will help Lakers
- Rob Pelinka’s surprising admission regarding Lakers players being vaccinated for upcoming season
- Rob Pelinka unveils huge change LeBron James has made to add explosiveness for 2021-22 season
Report: Former Lakers guard agrees to deal with Warriors
-
- Updated: September 24, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021
Bradley, 30, was an integral part of the Lakers’ championship team in the 2019-20 season even though he did not participate in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.
Last season, Bradley spent time with the Miami Heat before he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 27 games in the 2020-21 season.
The Warriors certainly could use Bradley’s defense and 3-point shooting for depth behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Thompson, who has missed the past two seasons with injuries, it is expected back at some point in the 2021-22 season, but Bradley could help fill the gap for the Warriors prior to Thompson’s return.