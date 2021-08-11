- Stephen Curry admits he’s ‘gonna cry’ after seeing Kent Bazemore celebrate signing with Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M
- Updated: August 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics.
View this post on Instagram
It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
Schroder reportedly turned down an $84 million offer from the Lakers last season. It’s safe to assume that he is regretting that decision today.
It will be interesting to see what the 27-year-old’s fit is like in Boston. He is certainly a serviceable NBA player, but he could very well find himself coming off the bench with the Celtics.
In the 2020-21 season with L.A., he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also played very poorly in the postseason. By most measures, it was a disappointing campaign for him.
Boston will be the fourth team of Schroder’s NBA career. He will likely try to secure a bigger deal next summer.