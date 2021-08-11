   Shaquille O'Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics.

 

It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.

Schroder reportedly turned down an $84 million offer from the Lakers last season. It’s safe to assume that he is regretting that decision today.

It will be interesting to see what the 27-year-old’s fit is like in Boston. He is certainly a serviceable NBA player, but he could very well find himself coming off the bench with the Celtics.

In the 2020-21 season with L.A., he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also played very poorly in the postseason. By most measures, it was a disappointing campaign for him.

Boston will be the fourth team of Schroder’s NBA career. He will likely try to secure a bigger deal next summer.