Report: Boston Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder 1-year, $5.9 million deal

Dennis Schroder is still looking for a new team this offseason. The 27-year-old has yet to sign with an organization as the market continues to dry up.

However, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard might have a potential new home, as the Boston Celtics have reportedly extended an offer to him.

#Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder a one-year deal – at the taxpayer $5.9M MLE – per league sources. The current hold up for Schroder is twofold: He wants the full MLE – which is $9.5M – and also seeks a second-year player option. Boston doesn’t want to be hard-capped. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2021

In March, Schroder rejected a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers. Now, he won’t be getting anything close to that type of money, which has apparently left him in a “state of shock.”

Schroder is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers. Although his regular season numbers were solid, he struggled mightily in the playoffs as the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

With more teams finalizing their rosters for the 2020-21 campaign, it will be interesting to see where Schroder ends up for next season.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.