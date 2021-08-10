   Report: Boston Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder 1-year, $5.9 million deal - Lakers Daily
Dennis Schroder is still looking for a new team this offseason. The 27-year-old has yet to sign with an organization as the market continues to dry up.

However, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard might have a potential new home, as the Boston Celtics have reportedly extended an offer to him.

In March, Schroder rejected a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers. Now, he won’t be getting anything close to that type of money, which has apparently left him in a “state of shock.”

Schroder is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers. Although his regular season numbers were solid, he struggled mightily in the playoffs as the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

With more teams finalizing their rosters for the 2020-21 campaign, it will be interesting to see where Schroder ends up for next season.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.