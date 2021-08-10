Report: Dennis Schroder believed to be in ‘state of shock’ about rejecting Lakers’ $84 million offer

Guard Dennis Schroder still has no home as numerous teams have flushed their books with other signings.

One source told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald that Schroder is searching for a one-year deal.

“’He’s only interested in one year, and then getting back out there,’ said the source, who added that Schroder has also run into another problem — the sudden lack of available starting point guard jobs,” Murphy reported.

While the veteran is reportedly in talks with the Boston Celtics for a low contract, he is thought to be in shock regarding his decision to decline the Los Angeles Lakers’ $84 million extension offer.

“The Celtics have pitched Schroder the idea of backing up Marcus Smart next season,” Murphy wrote. “’He needs time — I think he’s in a state of shock because of what he’s done,’ the source said of Schroder turning down a four-year, $84 million offer last season from the Lakers, who responded by trading for Russell Westbrook.”

Schroder, 27, played for the Lakers for the entire 2020-21 campaign.

The 6-foot-3 pro collected 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from distance.

Yet, although the international was coveted by four-time MVP LeBron James, he didn’t appear to make an great impression on the Lakers.

Now that the dust of free agency has settled, It sure seems like Schroder should have worked things out with the Lakers when he had the chance.