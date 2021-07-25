Report: Dennis Schroder thinks he’s $100M player, while Lakers see him as 6th man and are ready to move on

The Los Angeles Lakers have a major decision to make this offseason at point guard, but it appears they are ready to move on from Dennis Schroder.

According to Marc Stein, Schroder wants a major deal this offseason, but Los Angeles doesn’t view him in the same light.

“The easiest thing would be re-signing Dennis Schröder, but Dennis Schröder wants crazy money,” Stein said. “Dennis Schröder thinks he’s a $100 million player. He’s already turned down an extension in the $80 millions, and the vibe from the Lakers really is, I think they’d rather move on from Schröder. I don’t think they see Schröder as a starter. I think they like him as a Sixth Man, but they want something more out of their main backcourt guy.”

The Lakers acquired Schroder last offseason in a deal that sent Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but things didn’t go as planned.

Schroder struggled mightily in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles was knocked out in the first round.

Schroder went 0-for-9 from the field and didn’t score in a crucial loss in Game 5 of the series, and it appears the Lakers don’t view him as the long-term solution at point guard.

During the 2020-21 season, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3.

It’s possible the Lakers explore a sign-and-trade option with Schroder this offseason in order to help fill the void at guard.