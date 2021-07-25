- Report: Dennis Schroder thinks he’s $100M player, while Lakers see him as 6th man and are ready to move on
- Dennis Schroder’s message to Kyle Kuzma days after report of their alleged beef
- Jared Dudley blatantly recruits former teammate to run it back with Lakers
- Phil Handy warns Jae Crowder that Lakers will ‘remember that s–t’ regarding his trash-talk in playoffs
- Report: Lakers seen as ‘most realistic threat’ to derail Suns’ plan to re-sign Chris Paul
- Report: Kyle Lowry remains interested in joining Lakers
- Report: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining Lakers
- Report: DeMar DeRozan could be interested in ‘returning home’ to join Lakers at discounted price
- Report: Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma ‘feuded’ throughout season and playoffs
- NBA insider says Kyle Kuzma sees himself on the same level as Jayson Tatum
Report: Dennis Schroder thinks he’s $100M player, while Lakers see him as 6th man and are ready to move on
-
- Updated: July 24, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have a major decision to make this offseason at point guard, but it appears they are ready to move on from Dennis Schroder.
According to Marc Stein, Schroder wants a major deal this offseason, but Los Angeles doesn’t view him in the same light.
“The easiest thing would be re-signing Dennis Schröder, but Dennis Schröder wants crazy money,” Stein said. “Dennis Schröder thinks he’s a $100 million player. He’s already turned down an extension in the $80 millions, and the vibe from the Lakers really is, I think they’d rather move on from Schröder. I don’t think they see Schröder as a starter. I think they like him as a Sixth Man, but they want something more out of their main backcourt guy.”
The Lakers acquired Schroder last offseason in a deal that sent Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but things didn’t go as planned.
Schroder struggled mightily in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles was knocked out in the first round.
Schroder went 0-for-9 from the field and didn’t score in a crucial loss in Game 5 of the series, and it appears the Lakers don’t view him as the long-term solution at point guard.
During the 2020-21 season, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3.
It’s possible the Lakers explore a sign-and-trade option with Schroder this offseason in order to help fill the void at guard.