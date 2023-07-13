Savannah James lavishes LeBron with numerous compliments at 2023 ESPYS

Several weeks after hinting he may call it quits, LeBron James announced during the ESPYS he will be suiting up this coming season for what will be his 21st go-around in the NBA.

His wife Savannah also had some very complimentary things to say about the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Savannah James at the ESPYS: "I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James." pic.twitter.com/rU8Xw94Y96 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 13, 2023

Over the years, many have considered LeBron James as something of a model citizen in the NBA. In a league where players are often accused of certain indiscretions, LeBron James has remained faithful to his wife and has done a good job of raising his kids despite being under an electron microscope.

Bronny James, his oldest son, is about to start playing college basketball for the University of Southern California after a very strong senior campaign at Sierra Canyon School. Bronny James progressed nicely this past season, and he has gained a reputation as a fluid combo guard who can handle the ball, score and defend at a high level.

He has been pegged as a first-round draft pick in 2024, the earliest he will be eligible to enter the NBA, in more than one recent mock draft. In fact, one that was done by ESPN had him going at No. 10.

Bryce James, who is 16 years of age, appears to have more potential as a physically gifted athlete than his older brother. He recently transferred from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall School, another private school in the San Fernando Valley, ahead of his junior season.

LeBron James certainly has a full plate, as he has expanded his reach in the business world recently in addition to being the engine of the Los Angeles Lakers and holding his duties as a family man.

Many chalked up his suggestion he may retire to the fatigue that has compounded over time and the frustration of going three straight seasons without reaching the NBA Finals.

But this coming season, he should have an excellent chance of earning his fifth championship ring.