Report: Some insiders think LeBron James’ son Bryce could end up being a better player than Bronny
- Updated: March 31, 2022
There is no doubt that LeBron James’ son Bronny has gained a lot of attention over the years. Not only does the younger James look a lot like his famous father, but he is also a talented basketball player.
Although the younger James is shorter than his father, he has displayed impressive ability and athleticism during his high school career.
However, it turns out that one of the elder James’ other children may have really received the full array of the superstar’s gifts. That is Bryce James.
According to veteran NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, Bryce James may actually end up being a basketball player than his older brother.
“There are people who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two,” Windhorst said. “Bryce, I think, is 13 or something like that. I don’t know if we can go that far.”
This is a fairly fascinating development. For years, it had been assumed that Bronny James was the top young player in the James family. In fact, LeBron James has made it a clear goal to one day suit up alongside him.
Based on Windhorst’s report, however, it sounds as though some folks think Bryce James shouldn’t be overlooked.
It’s likely tough being a son of LeBron James and having aspirations on the basketball court.
On one hand, LeBron James’ two sons have been given great opportunities to pursue basketball careers and succeed at the game. On the other hand, there have been major expectations and pressure since the two boys were incredibly young.
Ultimately, LeBron James surely just hopes that his two sons are happy and are pursuing what they care about most in the world. If that is basketball, then it seems quite possible that there will one day be two more members of the James family lighting it up in the NBA.