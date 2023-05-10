Report: Dennis Rodman’s son plans to team up with Bronny James at USC

If Bronny James’ recent commitment to the University of Southern California wasn’t enough for folks to buy stock in the Trojans, perhaps the team’s latest addition will be.

D.J. Rodman, son of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, is taking his talents to USC after spending four seasons at Washington State University.

The younger Rodman is a solid addition for the Trojans. While he only has one year of eligibility remaining, that could be all the time USC needs to put together a special season in the college hoops world.

The WSU transfer averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the 2022-23 season while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He started in 30 of his 31 appearances and helped his team reach the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where it lost its opening game.

While he’s heading to a new school, he’s remaining in the Pac-12, where he has lots of familiarity thanks to his stint with WSU. It’s interesting to note that he actually faced the Trojans several times during his four-year career with the Cougars.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, a future Hall of Famer, will get a chance to watch his son play alongside the son of a current Hall of Famer.

Plenty of eyes will be on the younger James during the 2023-24 season as he looks to show the basketball world what he’s capable of. Of course, his future remains a hot topic in NBA circles, as his trajectory will likely have a big impact on where his father finishes his NBA career.

For now, the elder James is focused on helping the Los Angeles Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers are currently just one win away from eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Los Angeles will have an opportunity to wrap things up on Wednesday in Game 5. That’s easier said than done, however, and the series is far from over, especially since Golden State’s path to a series victory only requires one win on the road.

The James family is certainly hoping that the Lakers can avoid a potential collapse and seal the deal against the Warriors on Wednesday.