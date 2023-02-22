Bronny James projected to go top 10 in ESPN’s 2024 NBA mock draft

For years, an ongoing conversation within the world of basketball has dealt with whether LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny will be able to get into the NBA.

There are some who believe that the only reason he’d ever step on an NBA court is because of the name on the back of his jersey rather than the talent that he’s displayed.

As time goes on, however, the younger James is continuing to show off his abilities, and the narrative around him is changing.

In fact, in a recent ESPN projection of the 2024 NBA Draft, the younger James is pegged as a lottery pick at No. 10 overall to the Orlando Magic.

“Some might be surprised to see James, ranked anywhere from 28 to 43 by the major recruiting services, as a potential top-10 pick,” Jonathan Givony wrote. “James has earned his spot in lottery conversations with the significant jump he has made at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, this season, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability. “As most of his peers have flatlined the past 12 to 18 months, James has grown, filled out his frame, found another gear with his explosiveness and become an absolute terror off the ball defensively thanks to his outstanding intensity and feel for the game. He still has plenty of room to improve his ballhandling and pull-up jumper to become a more prolific and efficient shot creator, but he has already caught the eyes of NBA decision-makers with the way he contributes to winning and likely will continue to grow and fill out his game.”

Surely, some critics are likely going to accuse ESPN of trying to inflate the younger James’ stock to make a better story. However, whether he actually ends up becoming a lottery pick or not, it is very clear that the youngster’s future is in the NBA.

That fact has to be really exciting for the elder James. Through the years, the four-time MVP has become known as a devoted and loving father to all three of his children. Furthermore, he has made it clear that one of his top goals is to eventually play in the NBA with his eldest son.

At times, it was unclear if the youngster was going to be able to live up to those lofty expectations. Now, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the father and son will one day take an NBA court together.

If and when that day comes, it will be a momentous occasion for not only the James family, but also the league as a whole.

What the younger James does in his NBA career after that moment is anyone’s guess, but it seems clear that the James name will be a staple in the league for many more years to come.