Report: LeBron James was 85 percent in first round, wasn’t able to ‘routinely’ attack due to ankle

It appears Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was about 85 percent healthy during the team’s first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“The four-time champ was 85% healthy for the series, but that percentage fluctuated game-to-game, sources said,” reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “The high-ankle sprain was the main reason he wasn’t able to routinely penetrate and attack the paint like he’s accustomed to doing.”

James, 36, reaagravated his ankle injury right before the 2021 postseason.

In order for James’ ankle to fully heal, he reportedly has to sit out for the rest of the year. As a result, James is excited to get some rest now that his 2020-21 campaign is over.

“I’m not worried about anything,” James told Yahoo Sports. “I just need rest. I was told that from the beginning. I gave what I had.”

The veteran certainly gave it all he had in the first round for the Lakers. The four-time MVP averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 boards per game in the first round against the Suns.

The Lakers were also affected by the absence of star Anthony Davis, who missed Game 5 and sat out for periods of other crucial games during the first round.

The defending champs lost to the Suns in six games.