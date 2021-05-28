Report: LeBron James would have to sit out rest of year in order for his ankle to fully heal

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to take control of their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, there is still concern surrounding the health of LeBron James.

According to one reporter, the four-time MVP would have to shut it down for the rest of the playoffs for his injured ankle to fully heal.

Chris Haynes says LeBron James would have to sit out the rest of the season in order for his ankle to fully heal. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 28, 2021

James first suffered the injury just over two months ago in a contest against the Atlanta Hawks. He sat out several weeks, attempted to return, then went back on the injured list due to continued pain in the ankle.

He finally returned for the last two regular season games, but he looked limited, and there was speculation that he may be seriously limited throughout the playoffs.

Little by little, however, James is slowly regaining his old form.

After almost never attacking the basket in Game 2 against Phoenix, he did so with some regularity in Game 3 on Thursday.

If James is even at least 90 percent of his usual self not too long from now, and his teammates remain healthy, the Lakers should have a real shot at winning back-to-back NBA championships.