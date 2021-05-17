With the 2020-21 NBA regular season ending, there is growing optimism about the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of repeating as NBA champs.

However, there is a cloud hanging over the team, as LeBron James reaggravated his right ankle during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

LeBron leaves the game after rolling his ankle pic.twitter.com/zV1NfdagOx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

The four-time MVP initially injured the ankle in late March and missed nearly six weeks as a result.

The incident occurred as James scored on a layup on a fast break. He immediately was taken out of the game, although he was seen walking around on the sideline afterward, apparently without any pain.

With the Denver Nuggets losing big to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Purple and Gold will face the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.