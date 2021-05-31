Report: Lakers release MRI results on Anthony Davis’ latest injury

Anthony Davis underwent an MRI that reportedly confirmed that he has a groin strain.

Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns, will be listed as questionable for Game 5.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team will evaluate him on a day-to-day basis in order to determine his availability.

Frank Vogel says a MRI confirmed a groin strain for Anthony Davis. He is listed as questionable for Game 5 and the team will see how he is feeling Tuesday after treatment. Adds that the team is “hopeful” that KCP plays — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 31, 2021

Davis reportedly was unlikely to play in Game 5, but there is a chance he could suit up if the Lakers do list him as questionable.

Davis had scored 34 points in both Game 2 and Game 3 to lead the Lakers to back-to-back wins.

Los Angeles will have to turn to Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and others to step up in Davis’ place if he is unable to go.

The Lakers and Suns will face off in Game 5 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PST.