Report: Lakers provide latest update on Anthony Davis’ status for rest of series vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is “unlikely to play” in Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Davis, who’s battled multiple injuries over the course of this season, left Sunday’s game after playing 19 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 100-92 loss to the Suns on Sunday.

The absence of Davis would be a major problem for the Lakers who are now deadlocked in a 2-2 tie with the Suns in their Western Conference quarterfinals matchup.

Should the Lakers lose on Tuesday, it would put them in the uncomfortable position of having to not only win Thursday’s Game 6, but also the potential Game 7 in Phoenix on Saturday.

Coming up short would end the Lakers’ quest to successfully defend their hard-fought title of last year that was won within the bubble of Orlando.

Davis’ contributions have been especially important in the series with the Suns, with the Lakers’ two victories coming in back-to-back double-double efforts by the veteran.

That absence would put tremendous pressure on LeBron James to try to make up for some of Davis’ production, a virtually impossible task.