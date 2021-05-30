Report: Lakers provide devastating injury update on Anthony Davis

Just as the Los Angeles Lakers were starting to regain their mojo, the injury bug reared its ugly head again.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis suffered a left groin strain late in the first half of Game 4 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns and will miss the rest of the contest.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of Game 4 vs. Suns due to left groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2021

Davis has had an injury-riddled season. He missed several weeks during the regular season with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis.

He returned late in the regular season, and he had two dominant performances in Game 2 and Game 3 against Phoenix.

Davis was already dealing with a left knee sprain that he sustained in Game 3.

Obviously, if he has to miss any significant time, it could singlehandedly kill the Lakers’ chances of winning back-to-back NBA championships.