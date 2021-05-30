   Report: Lakers provide devastating injury update on Anthony Davis - Lakers Daily
Just as the Los Angeles Lakers were starting to regain their mojo, the injury bug reared its ugly head again.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis suffered a left groin strain late in the first half of Game 4 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns and will miss the rest of the contest.

Davis has had an injury-riddled season. He missed several weeks during the regular season with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis.

He returned late in the regular season, and he had two dominant performances in Game 2 and Game 3 against Phoenix.

Davis was already dealing with a left knee sprain that he sustained in Game 3.

Obviously, if he has to miss any significant time, it could singlehandedly kill the Lakers’ chances of winning back-to-back NBA championships.