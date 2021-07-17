Report: LeBron James to host Taco Tuesday pop-up restaurant in conjunction with ‘Fortnite’ in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it a personal tradition to celebrate Taco Tuesday, and he’s about to take that celebration a new level.

As part of his collaboration with the video game “Fortnite,” James will reportedly host a pop-up taco stall in Los Angeles.

“Lakers star Lebron James, who tried to trademark ‘taco tuesday,’ is hosting a pop-up called ‘El Rey’s Taco Tuesday’ in conjunction with video game Fortnite for three days starting next Tuesday, July 20, with operations from 1 to 8 p.m., then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and finally 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday,” wrote Matthew Kang of Eater Los Angeles. “The pop-up will have immersive taco-themed items and decor from the game. As for the food, it’s unclear what the actual tacos will taste like or who will prepare them, but at least it won’t cost anything — the event is free for anyone who comes (and anyone going should expect long lines). The event takes place at 8175 Melrose Avenue; Fortnite players could start gathering Lebron James items on the game beginning this week.”

The Taco Tuesday tradition started out as a family affair for James. However, the 36-year-old has also celebrated it with his teammates. The Lakers forward even sent a taco truck to feed first responders fighting a wildfire in L.A. nearly two years ago.

James has been quite busy these past couple months after an early exit in this year’s playoffs.

Lakers fans are hoping that his time off the court can help the 17-time NBA All-Star get back to full strength for the 2021-22 season.