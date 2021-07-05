Report: LeBron James to be the next ‘Fortnite’ ICON Series skin

Rumors are swirling that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be the next “Fortnite” ICON Series skin.

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

I have 100% confirmation that this is true. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

In recent years, “Fortnite” has become one of the most popular video games out there for younger generations. James is certainly familiar with how popular the gaming community has become, as his son Bronny recently got involved with FaZe Clan.

For the elder James, becoming the next Fornite ICON Series skin will likely help take his brand to new heights. Many young gamers will be exposed to the NBA through this news and the new skin.

For gamers who are also NBA fans, the news is especially exciting.

The elder James is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 season for the Lakers. Although he had averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the regular season, he battled injuries and ultimately ran out of steam in the postseason.

The Lakers were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

James still has something left in the tank, but his best years may be behind him. It’s no surprise to see him getting into some new ventures with his post-playing days in mind.