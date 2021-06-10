- LeBron James emphatically shouts out Bronny for landing on Sports Illustrated cover with FaZe Clan
- Updated: June 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shouted out his son, Bronny, in an Instagram post on Thursday.
In the summer of 2020, the younger James joined FaZe Clan—a massive video game organization—and has since been a key figure in taking the gaming group to new levels of popularity.
The younger James’ involvement with FaZe Clan is what landed him on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but he could find himself on the cover for other reasons fairly soon.
The younger James, 16, has a bright future in the basketball world. He currently attends Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, Calif. which is known best for its elite athletic programs. He is currently a point guard for the basketball team.
The younger James is a consensus four-star recruit and is receiving attention from some major colleges. The University of Kentucky has already made him an offer.
There has been a lot of speculation about a potential duo consisting of the elder James and the younger James on an NBA team. The elder James is coming off of a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He is under contract for two more seasons with the Lakers.