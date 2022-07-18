Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook vowing to ‘make it work’ for upcoming season

Amidst all of the uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook recently had a phone conversation where they reaffirmed their commitments to one another, vowing to make things work.

“The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said.”

The trio couldn’t seem to make things work last season, as the Lakers wound up going 33-49 and finishing with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. The team didn’t even make it to the league’s play-in tournament.

While James and Davis seemingly are locks to be with the team for the upcoming season, Westbrook has seen his name pop up in trade rumors all offseason long. While he’s been linked to many teams, he’s been most often mentioned in rumors alongside Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

Los Angeles acquired Westbrook last offseason in hopes that he could help the team make it back to the NBA Finals. Of course, that goal was not accomplished. Chemistry issues and injuries to James and Davis never allowed the team to reach its full potential.

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel following the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season and hired Darvin Ham to take his place. Ham has expressed lots of confidence in Westbrook, something the nine-time All-Star surely appreciates.

Only time will tell what the upcoming season has in store for James, Davis, Westbrook and the rest of the Lakers roster, but it’s good that the team’s three best players seem to all be on the same page.