Report: Russell Westbrook ‘wants to be wanted’ and have success with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook reportedly wants to have success in Los Angeles.

Despite a tough first season with the Lakers, Westbrook has not apparently requested a trade from the team. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Westbrook has a desire to be “wanted.”

Wojnarowski pointed out how Westbrook’s actions this offseason have indicated that he wants things to work with the Lakers, including how the veteran showed support for L.A.’s summer league team.

Westbrook picked his player option for the 2022-23 season earlier this offseason. The move didn’t come as much of a surprise to many NBA fans.

The former MVP finished the 2021-22 season with averages of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Wojnarowski mentioned that Westbrook being back in his home community of Los Angeles is another reason why the former All-Star wants to make things work with the Lakers.

The Lakers could end up trading Westbrook this offseason, but if they don’t find a taker, it appears he is more than willing to do what it takes to turn things around after Los Angeles missed the playoffs last season.

The Lakers finished the 2021-22 season with a disappointing 33-49 record.